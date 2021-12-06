Local axe throwers headed to World Axe Throwing Championship

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Baraboo business partners are taking their axe throwing passion and turning it into a profession. Bret Williamson and Brian Buchanan opened the doors to 608 Axe Throwing just two months ago. But it’s their talent in competition that is getting them world recognition.

While they didn’t grow up throwing axes, the friends-turned businesses partners-turned throwing partners have quickly made a name for themselves in the sport. Over the past two year they have done more than 20 tournaments across the U.S. and are adding another appearance at the World Axe Throwing Championship in Texas Dec. 9-12.

“The world championship this year is four different events,” said Williamson. “There were 13 of us that qualified for all 4 I was lucky enough to get all 4 this year.”

This streak is not new for him, he qualified for last years three events too which included hatchet, big axe and duals. This year knife throwing has been added as a fourth.

“This is our Super Bowl,” explains Buchanan. “To have the opportunity to compete against people from all over the world… to be a champion that’s something nobody can take away from you.”

The two say there will be more than a dozen Wisconsin axe throwers at the championship, as well as international competitors. You can watch their final competition on ESPN Dec. 12.

