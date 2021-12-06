Merrimac Ferry closed due to high winds

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is closed Monday morning due to high winds in the area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerted.

WisDOT announced at 5:50 a.m. that the ferry on lanes in both directions of WIS 113 was closed due to the winds.

It estimated the ferry would be closed for over two hours, but there was no specific time of reopening. It was still closed around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

The Merrimac Ferry Staff is handling this closure.

