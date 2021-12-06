MPD: Argument leads to shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alleged argument between a man and two women resulted in shots being fired Saturday on Madison’s east side, police say.

In an incident report, Madison Police Department states several people reported hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. on the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road. Firefighters and paramedics stationed in the area also heard the shots, police note.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them a man and two women were arguing when the man pulled out a gun. They heard “multiple” shots fired.

Police ultimately found two shell casings in a parking lot on Cottage Grove Road, but say no injuries or damage was reported.

MPD is still investigating this shots fired incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.