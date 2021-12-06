Advertisement

Nearly $4 million awarded to local transit services for seniors, those with disabilities

(WBAY)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local transit services for seniors and those with disabilities will receive almost $4 million in state and federal funds, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Monday.

The $3,990,284, which will be administered by WisDOT through the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program, will be distributed to 50 Wisconsin agencies. According to WisDOT, the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, Appleton and Green Bay will administer the program for their areas.

“We are pleased to support organizations that provide basic mobility all across Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Through this program, we are helping to get people, wherever they live in our state, to medical appointments, work, school and family.”

The grants are intended to assist local public bodies and private, non-profit agencies with providing transportation for seniors and those with disabilities. Mobility management, operating assistance and vehicle purchases are among the listed services.

According to WisDOT, approved projects for 2022 include funding for 14 mobility management projects to help coordinate transportation services, increase transportation capacity and connect individuals with transportation services in their geographic service area.

“Fixing our roads and ensuring everyone has access to safe, reliable transportation is an essential part of our economic recovery efforts from this pandemic,” Governor Tony Evers said. “The grants announced today build on our efforts to ensure transportation opportunities across our state.”

