Officials identify 77-year-old Middleton woman killed after being struck by car door

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a Middleton woman who was killed Friday after being struck by a car door.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Susan K. Wilke, 77, was identified. An autopsy is pending, and a cause of death as not been determined at this time.

Following a disturbance, Wilke was struck with a car door and then fell to the ground where she hit her head.

The death remains under investigation by the Middleton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

