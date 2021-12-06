Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Love has said publicly that he is vaccinated, so if he tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic along with having two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart, he could return for the Packers game on Sunday against Chicago.

If Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury keeps him out of practice this week, and Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list, Kurt Benkert would be the one taking first-team reps with the Packers.

The Packers play the Chicago Bears this Sunday at Lambeau field at 7:20 p.m. which you can watch on WMTV.

