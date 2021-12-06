Advertisement

Packers place QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list

Love has confirmed that he is vaccinated.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) tries to get away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have placed quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Love has said publicly that he is vaccinated, so if he tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic along with having two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart, he could return for the Packers game on Sunday against Chicago.

If Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury keeps him out of practice this week, and Love on the reserve/Covid-19 list, Kurt Benkert would be the one taking first-team reps with the Packers.

The Packers play the Chicago Bears this Sunday at Lambeau field at 7:20 p.m. which you can watch on WMTV.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school

Latest News

Marquette's Stevie Mitchell, left, and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) go after a loose ball...
Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin football to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl game
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Bucks rout short-handed Heat 124-102 without Antetokounmpo
Wisconsin volleyball headed to the Sweet 16
Badger volleyball headed to the Sweet 16