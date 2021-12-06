Podcast | Making Wisconsin: Being Bucky Badger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Skits, dancing and a whole lot of pushups -- that’s only some of what it takes to be the beloved Buck Badger.

Buckingham U. Badger is a staple for the UW-Madison campus and Wisconsin as a state. But how did Bucky become the icon he is today?

Nameless before the 1940s, the mascot used to be a real, living badger kept in a cage at football games. Due to a rather ferocious personality, that Bucky was benched.

The mascot came to life in 1949, when Bill Sagal, a UW cheerleader, sported on a paper mache rendition of the mascot’s head for the Homecoming game.

Today, what does it take to become the mighty mustelid? Contenders for the mascot spot go through a rigorous three-day tryout, ensuring Bucky is up to the highest standards. Bucky’s everywhere, after all.

“Every second, someone’s eyes are on you. Whether you’re at a parade or if you’re at a basketball game, you’re always on,” former Bucky Badger Devin Deegan said.

Discover more Bucky trivia -- like what his middle initial “U” stands for -- in Making Wisconsin: A History of the Badger State.

