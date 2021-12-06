Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are calling on Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.

Darrell Brooks Jr. posted the bail five days before prosecutors say he drove his SUV through the packed parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing five adults and a child and injuring about 60 other people.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, last week called the bail recommendation from his office “inappropriately low” given the circumstances of the crimes Brooks was facing and his prior history.

But 16 GOP lawmakers from the Waukesha area called for Chisholm’s immediate removal.

