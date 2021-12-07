Advertisement

2 hurt when truck crashes into Amish buggy in Monroe Co.

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old from rural Wilton is fighting for her life after the Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a vehicle late Sunday night on a Monroe Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The teen, identified as Ida Yoder, was riding with 20-year-old John Miller and they were heading west on Highway 71, in the Township of Wilton, around 10 p.m. when their buggy was struck from behind by a truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Yoder suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, while Miller, who lives in rural Wilton, was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate if the driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mike Breidenbach, of Ontario, was hurt in the crash.

The wreck closed the highway for approximately one hour, while emergency responders and members of the Sheriff’s Office worked the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, officials added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school
A 13-year-old crashed a stolen car on the John Nolen Drive off-ramp from the Beltline, on Nov....
MPD: 13-year-old wrecks stolen car while high on Madison Beltline during rush hour

Latest News

Platteville PD: 3 armed suspects demand drugs from resident
Local movie theaters prepare for influx of customers on Thanksgiving
Wisconsin to distribute $14 million to movie theaters, minor league teams, & summer camps
UW‒Madison researchers have developed a bandage that uses the body’s own electrical energy to...
‘Futuristic’ bandage created at UW speeds up healing time, research finds
USDA invests more than $820k into Wisconsin renewable energy projects
Name released of Beloit man killed in fire