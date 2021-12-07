2/3 of Rock Co. businesses in random check sold alcohol to minors

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees at more than a dozen Rock Co. businesses across four cities are accused of selling alcohol to underage individuals over the weekend as the Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks across the county.

The Sheriff’s Office released a list of the 13 businesses which were cited for allegedly violating liquor laws, noting that they all received several citations. Each of the clerks accused of selling to the underage individuals were also given a $452.50 one.

The statement announcing the busts pointed out that every location listed below was given advanced, written notice that a random check was coming. Members of the Sheriff’s Office will assigned to the store to ensure each of them know the risks of selling alcohol to minors.

Sheriff Troy Knudson complimented the six businesses that “stayed vigilant and complied with liquor laws.” However, with that half dozen add to the 13 that were cited, that means more than 2/3 allegedly did not comply.

Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Boxcars Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton, WI 53525

Casey’s General Store #3609, 1871 E. Inman Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511

Chubby Bubba’s, 6501 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546

Cougar Lanes, 204 Mill St., Clinton, WI 53525

Dollar General Store #19038, 6499 US-51, Janesville, WI 53546

Gar-Mins Bottoms Up, 3360 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Grover’s Spirits of 51, 3236 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Hanson’s Hollow, 1012 W. Happy Hollow Rd, Janesville, WI 53546

M&R Food Mart of Clinton, Inc., 603 Church St., Clinton, WI 53525

Riverside Gas Mart Inc., 2405 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI 53511

Rock N Rogers North, 410 Front St., Clinton, WI 53525

The Table, LLC, 4910 Jefferson St., Afton, WI 53501

