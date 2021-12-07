Advertisement

Alabama statues to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

By Associated Press
Dec. 7, 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile, Alabama, plans to celebrate its baseball and football Hall of Famers by erecting statues along its riverfront.

The likenesses of local heroes Hank Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith will be joined by football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile Jr. in Mobile’s Hall of Fame Courtyard.

A statue selection committee will interview five artists or teams of artists competing to create the displays.

The goal is to have the first statues installed next year and the rest in 2023.

