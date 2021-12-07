Bitter Cold Temperatures; Chance for Snow Showers Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bundle UP today! Morning lows start off in the single digits, but at least the winds are calm! Highs will climb into the lower 20s under increasing cloud cover. As westerly winds pick up later this morning, the wind chill could make it feel 5-10° colder than the air temperature.

A mid-level wave brings a round of snow showers into southern Wisconsin late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations appear minor - only totaling up to half an inch. Some may only see a dusting with a few flurries.

Snow shuts off tonight and the sky clears into Wednesday. Highs climb back towards 30°.

The week closes out with two chances for a wintry mix. Thursday features a smaller chance as the mix tries to overcome dry air. Highs will climb into the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. The next chance is a bit better as a low-pressure system moves in from the SW. This brings a chance of rain to much of southern Wisconsin, but depending on the track -- some snow may also be included. Stay tuned to the forecast - we’ll have a better idea of exact precip types in the next couple of days.

Highs range from the upper 30s - near 40° this weekend.

