Crash on Commerical Ave. shuts down eastbound traffic
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are now investigating a crash on Commercial Avenue eastbound between Felland Road and Holy Cross ...
According to Dane County dispatch, police have closed off this section of the road to traffic.
Madison EMS is currently responding to the crash.
There is no word on injuries related to the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
