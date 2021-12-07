Advertisement

Hilldale to kick off holiday season with daily “Holiday Hut” festivities

Hilldale will be hosting a “Holiday Hut” in the Plaza from Dec. 12-24 with daily festive...
Hilldale will be hosting a “Holiday Hut” in the Plaza from Dec. 12-24 with daily festive entertainment and family fun.(Hilldale)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale will be hosting a “Holiday Hut” in their plaza with daily entertainment and family activities from Dec. 12 through Dec. 24 the shopping center said Monday.

The heated Holiday Hut will feature free visits with Santa, kids crafts, performances by the Dickens Carolers, Two Ukes and a Bass, Mad City Piper, Cole Thomas Music and Chad Bartell, local steeldrum musician, meet & greets with Frozen characters and Disney princesses and more.

Photos and meet and greets at first come, first served, Hilldale said. Attendees must bring their own cameras to take photos.

In case of snowy or rainy weather, activities may be canceled. For a full Holiday Hut schedule, visit https://hilldale.com/event/hilldale-holiday-hut/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Many hospitals are at or near peak capacity.
Hospital ICU beds fill up across Wisconsin
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school

Latest News

The eviction deadline for the people living in Reindahl Park ends Monday. People who have lived...
Madison organizations work to rehouse people living in Reindahl Park
parking
Potential parking changes to Janesville’s West Milwaukee St. have businesses concerned
Potential parking changes to Janesville’s West Milwaukee St. have businesses concerned
Potential parking changes to Janesville’s West Milwaukee St. have businesses concerned
Nearly $4 million awarded to local transit services for seniors, those with disabilities