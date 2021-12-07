Hilldale to kick off holiday season with daily “Holiday Hut” festivities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale will be hosting a “Holiday Hut” in their plaza with daily entertainment and family activities from Dec. 12 through Dec. 24 the shopping center said Monday.

The heated Holiday Hut will feature free visits with Santa, kids crafts, performances by the Dickens Carolers, Two Ukes and a Bass, Mad City Piper, Cole Thomas Music and Chad Bartell, local steeldrum musician, meet & greets with Frozen characters and Disney princesses and more.

Photos and meet and greets at first come, first served, Hilldale said. Attendees must bring their own cameras to take photos.

In case of snowy or rainy weather, activities may be canceled. For a full Holiday Hut schedule, visit https://hilldale.com/event/hilldale-holiday-hut/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.