MPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening hotel guests with knife, screwdriver

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly threatened guests at a Madison hotel with a knife and screwdriver.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the Madison Plaza Hotel at around 9:15 p.m., after they received a call from the hotel staff regarding the incident.

Once on scene, a victim told officers that the suspect, 60-year-old Ryan C. Paschal had poked his chest with a knife and yelled racial slurs in the lobby. Other witnesses said the suspect also made threats with a screwdriver.

The suspect admitted to threatening guests with a screwdriver, but did not provide any further information, MPD said.

Paschal faces second-degree reckless endangering safety and bail jumping charges.

