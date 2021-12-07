Name released of Beloit man killed in fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the 69-year-old Beloit man who died in an early morning fire over the weekend.

The medical examiner identified him as Sherman L. Van Antwerp and its preliminary investigation indicated he died from injuries sustained in the fire.

According to the Beloit Fire Dept., firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the home in the 600 block of around 2 a.m. where they found Van Antwerp’s body.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. It remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall, the Beloit Police and Fire Departments, and the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.