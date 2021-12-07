Advertisement

Platteville PD: 3 armed suspects demand drugs from resident

(Live 5/File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Police Department is investigating after a citizen alleges three suspects showed up to their residence and demanded drugs.

Officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. to the scene of the attempted robbery, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The alleged victim told officers that once they refused to cooperate with the three suspects, they left in a red sedan.

Authorities stated they were not given any descriptors of the suspects, but determined they and the victim knew each other.

The Platteville PD reports there is no immediate danger to the public. The agency is still investigating this attempted robbery.

Posted by Platteville Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

