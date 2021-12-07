Advertisement

Police: Purse snatched from older woman shopping at Madison grocery store

The purse was recovered after two men chased the suspect.
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older woman had her purse snatched from her shopping cart while at a Madison grocery store and now police are trying to find the man who did it. Investigators released a picture of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize him.

The purse was recovered after two men heard her screams for help and took off after the suspect. He got rid of the bag as the Good Samaritans pursued him to a nearby apartment complex, the Madison Police Department said.

According to its report, the victim’s purse was in the child seat of her cart as she shopped at the Pick ‘n Save on McKee Rd. around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. MPD added that she was not hurt in the incident.

Investigators found surveillance video of the suspect heading into the grocery store and posted it on their website Tuesday morning.

Anyone who recognizes him or has other information about the theft is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can left with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com

