Shell casings found, occupied vehicle hit with bullet on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An occupied vehicle was damaged during a shots fired incident Sunday on Madison’s west side.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Schroeder Road at around 9:48 p.m. after callers reporting hearing several shots fired in the area.

A man was inside his vehicle and noticed that a bullet struck the driver’s side area of the vehicle. Ten shell casings were also found in the area.

No injuries reported and the incident remains under investigation.

