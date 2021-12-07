Advertisement

Teen accused of striking Madison PD squad with metal rod, throwing candle jar

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old girl after she allegedly threw a glass candle jar at a squad car and repeatedly hit it with a metal rod.

According to an incident report, the officer was stopped for traffic around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Carroll Street and West Wilson Street when the teenager threw the candle jar toward the car.

The teen allegedly “voiced her dislike for police” as she came up to the officer’s vehicle with a metal rod. She struck the car several times before trying to open the driver’s door, the officer stated.

MPD continued, saying city camera footage shows the teen throwing the rod at the officer before she was taken into custody without incident.

The officer was not injured.

Eva Phillips-Fondow was taken to the Dane County Jail.

She is accused of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and damage to property. She also faces bail jumping charges.

