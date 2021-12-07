Advertisement

Two children released from hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.(Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more children have been released from the hospital after being injured when a man plowed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Children’s Wisconsin announced Tuesday.

The two pediatric patients were discharged on Thursday to continue their recovery at home and three children are still being cared for at the hospital.

Children’s Wisconsin noted the three remaining patients are listed as in fair condition.

Eighteen children were admitted originally at the Wauwatosa hospital after the parade tragedy. One child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, was one of six people to die after the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle through the parade crowd. Sparks was the only child to pass away.

The hospital will offer blue light bracelets to its staff this week as a symbol of healing and hope, saying its team continues to reflect on this “tragic event.”

The Children’s Wisconsin building has also been lit blue this month to stand by the city of Waukesha’s effort to “unite with a blue light,” which asks community members to keep a blue light on their home through the holidays.

