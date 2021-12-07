USDA invests more than $820k into Wisconsin renewable energy projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials are investing $822,000 Tuesday into renewable energy projects across the state, especially in rural communities.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa noted $633 million of the funds will help reduce the effects of climate change on rural areas.

“When USDA invests in renewable energy, we invest in the people and businesses of rural Wisconsin who help create thriving, vibrant communities,” Lassa said.

The funds will go toward different programs designed to help individuals and businesses. The agency noted the programs help build and improve electric infrastructure in communities, as well as connect residents to more affordable and dependable power. The grants will also help producers install renewable energy systems and aid transportation fueling facilities.

ABS Global Inc. in Deforest will use a $250,000 grant to install a 657-kilowatt solar array, which is enough electricity to power 80 homes and save the business 110% of their energy use.

Grain farmer Michael Klein from Platteville will receive $21,600 to put in a more energy-efficient grain drying system, which will save the farm 40% of its energy use each year and saves it more than $11,000 per year.

Dane Manufacturing Company in Waunakee will also accept a $8,200 grant to instate a more energy-efficient LED lighting system, which will save it more than $4,000 per year.

The USDA will also put $397,500 toward the Rural Energy for America Program guaranteed loan in southeastern Wisconsin. The funds will aid various economic programs, including supporting infrastructure improvements, housing and community facilities such as schools.

