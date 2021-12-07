Wisconsin to distribute $14 million to movie theaters, minor league teams, & summer camps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin injected more than $10 million in its second bid to help movie theaters endure the downturn in sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Another $4.6 million was earmarked for Wisconsin’s minor league ball clubs and summer camp grant programs.

“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the allocations.

Forty-nine theater companies will receive around $15,000 per screen, according to the Evers Administration. The ten-digit infusion of cash comes as part of the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program. The businesses receiving the grants this year had requested the funds during the one-month application period that ended in October.

It nearly doubles the amount provided to the theater industry and came from $11.25 million set aside in June for the theaters. In Nov. 2020, the Administration distributed $10 million to help the industry.

The National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan applauded the latest grants. Its president, George Rouman, noted how movie theaters suffered through half of 2020 with little to no revenue and described 2021 as “tumultuous.”

“We continue to be thankful that we’re operating in a state that has identified our ongoing struggle, and recognizes the cultural importance that our movie theaters have in their communities,” added Rouman, who also owns Rouman Cinema, in Rhinelander.

The funds to pay for the initiatives come from federal government’s American Rescue Plan and are part of the $140 million the state plans to spend to support the entertainment and tourism industries.

“This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities,” Evers continued.

The other grants revealed Tuesday include $2.8 million for 17 minor league club hit by the pandemic, which wiped out their seasons last year and $1.8 million will be divided among 37 eligible camps that will each get $50,000, the administration said.

“Getting this much-needed assistance to our minor league sports teams, movie theaters, and summer camp operators is an investment in our communities, and an investment in Wisconsin’s strong ongoing recovery,” Dept. of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said.

Regional theaters receiving grants:

Theater Amount The Elroy Theatre $15,000 Rosebud Partners $240,000 Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre $13,708 American Multi-Cinema Inc. $1.095,000 Marcus Cinema of Wisconsin $4,125,000 Goetz Theatres Inc. $60,000 Dawn M. Anderson $15,000 Duane C. Young $255,000 4R Future, Inc. $105,000 Akin Ventures, Inc. $90,000 Henry Family Cinemas $45,000 Tri Elite Entertainment $20,389 Towne Cinema $45,000 Big Sky Drive-In Theatre $10,602

Regional ballparks receiving grants:

Organization Club Amount Gateway Professional Baseball, LLC $95,180 Wisconsin Hockey Partners, LLC Janesville Jets $151,069 Madison Mallards, LLC Madison Mallards $200,000 Big Top Events, LLC Forward Madison $200,000 Madtown Hockey, LLC Madison Capitols $200,000

