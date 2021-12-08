Advertisement

Missing girl in Pennsylvania found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.
Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Philadelphia has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

An Amber Alert issued for Sahara Little has been canceled. Philadelphia police said she was left at a police station, according to local reports.

CBS Philly stated Sahara was inside a car that was stolen in the Germantown community Tuesday night. Police also recovered the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251.

