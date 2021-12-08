Advertisement

Homeless campers are at Reindahl Park beyond eviction date, City of Madison confirms

People are still living at Reindahl Park, beyond Monday's eviction date.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One day after an eviction notice went into effect, City of Madison officials say people are still living at Reindahl Park.

According to the eviction notice posted by city officials, the illegal encampment at Reindahl Park must have been cleared out by Dec. 6. The city wrote that it was prepared to throw out leftover property, remove all portable toilets and begin enforcing the ordinance that prohibits overnight camping.

Tuesday NBC15 saw at least a dozen tents at Reindahl Park.

According to Linette Rhodes, a supervisor in the city’s community development division, staff are working to “promote safer living options” with the campers. They have also tagged remaining belongings and are planning to remove those items after 48 hours.

Portable toilets are also still on site at the park. Rhodes said the reason is for city staff at the park to use them.

