Honoring one of Wisconsin’s last Pearl Harbor survivors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty years ago on December 7, 1941 the Pearl Harbor naval shipyard was attacked by Japanese bombers. Twenty-one ships of the pacific fleet sank or were damaged; more than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and another 1,100 were wounded. Today there are few survivors of that attack left, but Wisconsin is fortunate to have one of them: Stan Van Hoose.

Stan is the definition of a survivor. Not only did he survive that fateful day 80 years ago, he survived a tough childhood during the Great Depression, seven more battles during World War II and most recently, a quadruple bypass open heart surgery.

NBC15 met Stan at Beloit Senior Living Tuesday. Stan always wanted to be a sailor and enlisted in the Navy back in 1940. A year later, Dec. 7, 1941, he was aboard the USS Maryland when it was attacked, but he made it out alive. He is now 101 years old and doing incredibly well for his age.

Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of local veterans’ organization, VetsRoll Inc., shared that Stan’s presence made Tuesday’s anniversary even more meaningful.

“Stan is out here having a good time, being a celebrity for the day,” Finnegan smiled. He said Stan’s best friend George Olson, who is a veteran himself, is at Pearl Harbor on Stan’s behalf to attend a special ceremony.

VetsRoll helps World War II veterans like Stan and George travel to Washington D.C. free of charge. For the past 10 years Culver’s has donated to VetsRoll to support their mission. On Tuesday, Culver’s presented the organization with a $45,000 check.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.