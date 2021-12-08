Advertisement

Honoring one of Wisconsin’s last Pearl Harbor survivors

Stan Van Hoose.
Stan Van Hoose.(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty years ago on December 7, 1941 the Pearl Harbor naval shipyard was attacked by Japanese bombers. Twenty-one ships of the pacific fleet sank or were damaged; more than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and another 1,100 were wounded. Today there are few survivors of that attack left, but Wisconsin is fortunate to have one of them: Stan Van Hoose.

Stan is the definition of a survivor. Not only did he survive that fateful day 80 years ago, he survived a tough childhood during the Great Depression, seven more battles during World War II and most recently, a quadruple bypass open heart surgery.

NBC15 met Stan at Beloit Senior Living Tuesday. Stan always wanted to be a sailor and enlisted in the Navy back in 1940. A year later, Dec. 7, 1941, he was aboard the USS Maryland when it was attacked, but he made it out alive. He is now 101 years old and doing incredibly well for his age.

Mark Finnegan, president and co-founder of local veterans’ organization, VetsRoll Inc., shared that Stan’s presence made Tuesday’s anniversary even more meaningful.

“Stan is out here having a good time, being a celebrity for the day,” Finnegan smiled. He said Stan’s best friend George Olson, who is a veteran himself, is at Pearl Harbor on Stan’s behalf to attend a special ceremony.

VetsRoll helps World War II veterans like Stan and George travel to Washington D.C. free of charge. For the past 10 years Culver’s has donated to VetsRoll to support their mission. On Tuesday, Culver’s presented the organization with a $45,000 check.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
MMSD: Teen with loaded gun arrested at Madison high school
A 13-year-old crashed a stolen car on the John Nolen Drive off-ramp from the Beltline, on Nov....
MPD: 13-year-old wrecks stolen car while high on Madison Beltline during rush hour

Latest News

OAKHILL
Oakhill Correctional Institution unveils new assisted needs facility
Teen accused of striking Madison PD squad with metal rod, throwing candle jar
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Republican Martin joins crowded lieutenant governor race
Platteville PD: 3 armed suspects demand drugs from resident