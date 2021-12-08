Advertisement

Ice wine harvest comes on coldest morning so far

In order for the wine to be made, the temperature needs just right.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An annual tradition went ahead early Tuesday morning at Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac, despite the freezing temperatures. In fact, the cold is a good thing for the ice wine harvest.

About 35 people were hard at work just before sunrise picking grapes off the vines for their ‘ice wine.’

After the grapes are picked, they are then be pressed frozen to create an ultra-concentrated flavor and hold the sweetness of an ice wine.

In order for the wine to be made, the temperature needs just right.

“We knew that it was going to be in the teens even 7 (degrees) overnight. So this morning at 4 a.m., I was here making sure everything was good,” said co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and winemaker Philippe Coquard. “It was nice and frozen, and this is what we need for ice wine. We need frozen berries, we need frozen grapes,”

The grapes that were picked Tuesday will be turned into ice wine that should be ready to purchase by the spring.

