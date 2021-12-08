Meriter doctor describes the emotional toll of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine resistance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Why can’t everyone just do their part to end this?”

That was the question a UnityPoint Health – Meriter hospitalist wrote she was left repeatedly asking herself as she battled the rising resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations and therapies from patients every day at the hospital.

In a long post on the hospital’s Facebook page, published Wednesday, Dr. Sarah Kloiber explained how patients’ concerns will be founded on misinformation, saying they will point to “unreputable articles or websites found as a result of a Google search” when talking to her about possible treatments.

“I wish people would trust us rather than wait until they or a loved one get sick to get the vaccine. So much of this could be prevented,” she wrote.

Kloiber went on to contrast patients’ fears of side-effects or the long-term ramifications of getting vaccinated to the risks from getting COVID-19, which she described as “significantly greater.” To the other example she cited for people from getting vaccinated – feeling like the dangers of contracting the virus are not significant – she simply noted the number of young, otherwise healthy, people who have needed to spend weeks in the hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Kloiber went on to describe one woman who is in her thirties and became so sick she needed to be put on a ventilator. According to Kloiber, the woman told hospital staff she did not think the vaccine was that important for her because she did not think the virus would take such a toll. She was eventually discharged, needing supplemental oxygen, Kloiber recounted; but she did not leave without asking, “how soon can I get vaccinated?”

The post concluded with the effects that a nearly two-year-old pandemic has wrought on hospital staffs, from the challenges of having children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine to not being able to travel or socialize or do the other things that would help them from feeling burnt out.

And, as the hopes spurred by the development of vaccines and declining cases gave way to renewed spikes in new cases with no real corresponding rise in vaccination, Kloiber said it can lead a provider to feel “hopeless and helpless.”

