Power restored for Alliant Energy customers in southwest Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2,000 Alliant Energy customers have had their power restored Tuesday night on Madison’s southwest side.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 2,040 customers near Watts Road and Commerce Drive were without power. The outage began around 7:55 p.m.

The power was restored around 9 p.m., according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the outage was caused by damage to control boxes.

