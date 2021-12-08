Oakhill Correctional Institution unveils new assisted needs facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections and Bureau of Health Services leadership unveiled the Oakhill Correctional Institution’s assisted needs facility Tuesday.

According to DOC, the facility is the first of its kind at a Wisconsin institution and is specifically designed to meet the needs of an aging prison population. Specifically, the two-level addition will provide patients with rehabilitation services and long-term care.

“Our general population is aging and just like the general community our population in prisons are aging and there is a need to provide this type of facility to meet the needs of the people that we are serving today,” said Kevin Carr, Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

The new facility includes 65 beds: 15 for those who need rehab and 50 for extended care.

Residents will move in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.