One person killed in three-vehicle crash on I-90 WB in Sauk Co.

SAUK CO., Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating, after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night, killed one person.

Officials say it happened around 9:00 p.m. on I-90 WB at MM 97 near Wisconsin Dells, closing all WB lanes. As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, those lanes are still closed.

A passenger car was driving on the interstate, when it was involved in a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles, according to State Patrol.

The crash lead to the death of a 61-year-old man from Amherst in the passenger car. Two other people in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of truck tractor pulling a semi, suffered life threatening injuries.

Wisconsin DOT reports an alternate route to take would be from HWY 33 to HWY 12 back to the interstate.

This is a developing story.

