A significant jump in foot traffic for Madison businesses adds challenges to the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and more customers are venturing out into Madison to shop in person.

The Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board says that foot traffic is up 75% compared to last year. University of Wisconsin business professor Moses Altsech attributes the rise in in-person shopping to a year of online purchases.

“People have been away from actual retail shops for so long, people had not only pent up desire to not only go out and interact and touch things and try things on in retail stores, but they also had saved up money,” said Altsech.

More business is good since the WSBRRB says most small businesses make 25% to 35% of their revenue in November and December.

But it comes with challenges. The labor shortages and supply chain issues that plagued small businesses all year long are only magnified with more customers flooding shops every week.

Vice President of WSBRRB Peggy Gunderson says the fatigue is setting in.

“They’re working so hard,” said Gunderson. “More hours than they ever had, I have heard from a lot of owners that they’re fatigued already, but they’re ready to get you what you want.”

Despite the challenges, owners like Carol “Orange” Schroeder are happy for the business. After over 45 years in business, she is confident she can weather any storm.

“We’ve experienced almost everything,” said Schroeder. “Including one year when our front door fell off its hinges during the holiday season, so we try to think of ourselves as being flexible and ready to take whatever comes our way.”

