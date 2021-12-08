Silver Alert issued for 93-year-old man Dane Co. man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 93-year-old Dane County man who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reports.

The DOJ states Cyril Jandrey left home around 1 p.m. to look for a Christmas tree. His vehicle was spotted later in the afternoon driving southbound on Main Street and Factory.

The DOJ describes Jandrey as standing 5′7″ and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was seen driving a red 2018 Ford Escape with license plate number AAP3485.

Anyone who sees Jandrey should call police.

Cyril A Jandrey's vehicle (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

