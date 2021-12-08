Advertisement

Snow Showers Taper Off

Cold Temperatures Remain
Few Snow Showers
Few Snow Showers(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Active weather sticking around through the end of the week. A shortwave continues to move through the area this evening. This will keep some flurries and snow showers around and perhaps a quick dusting of snow. Otherwise, a slow decrease in the clouds tonight with overnight lows dipping into the upper teens. Wednesday will be the pick day of the week with high pressure briefly settling in. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on either side of 30.

Our next weathermaker moves in Thursday. This will be a quick hitting system from mid-morning into mid-afternoon. This will likely start as snow and then transition into more of a wintry mix. There is the potential of a quick covering of snow before temperatures climb above freezing. This will move out with calmer weather moving in Thursday night through early Friday.

A more substantial storm system moves in late Friday through Saturday. Track is crucial for this system, but a wintry mix is likely during this time frame. Best chance of any accumulating snowfall will be north of Madison with more rain likely south of Madison.

Calmer and milder weather returns late this weekend and next week with sunshine and highs back into the middle and upper 40s.

