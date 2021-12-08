Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR schedules wetland restoration project across 150 acres

The projects include Rock County.
The Evansville site in Rock County is being restored as part of Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust, a wetland mitigation program administered by the Wisconsin DNR. The black lines seen here show broken drain tiles and filled drainage ditches completed to restore wetland hydrology.(Wisconsin DNR)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that it will soon complete three restoration projects to improve wetland hydrology and vegetation across more than 150 acres of land, including in Rock County.

The restoration project will take place on 74 acres of land within the Evansville State Wildlife Area in Rock County.

The Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust, a DNR wetland mitigation program, teams up with landowners including farmers, municipalities and conservation groups who all collaborate on the projects to protect the wetlands and ensure that they are being properly preserved for longevity, the DNR explained.

DNR Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust Program Coordinator Josh Brown said the program is a great example of how different landowners and the DNR work together.

“The program benefits developers, conservation and municipalities because development projects can be implemented while still protecting watersheds,” Brown said.

The Te Stroete project in Sheboygan County near Lake Michigan, plus a project in Portage County on private farmland, will also be worked on.

All wetland restoration projects and the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust sites are protected by a conservation easement and funded by an endowment managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.

After the completion of the projects set for the end of this year, the DNR said the sites will be opened to the public for a variety of outdoor activities.

The projects, which began in 2019, are being funded through the DNR’s Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust.

