FIRST ALERT: Rain and Snow Friday into Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Wisconsin. A portion of the state is under a winter Weather Advisory.

Strong low pressure will approach southern Wisconsin from the southwest. This low will bring the likelihood of rain and snow in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. As the low exits to the east, colder air will fill in behind it and change all precipitation to snow by early Saturday.

For the south-central and south-eastern part of the state most of the precipitation today and tonight will come in the form of rain. For this reason, there will be a sharp cutoff in the snow totals from northwest to southeast across the state. Local totals in central Wisconsin could reach 10 inches, while part of southeast Wisconsin will see little, if any accumulation.

First Alert Day for Friday/Sat AM - Accumulating snow is likely farther NW with rain likely near the State Line. (NBC15)

Highs today are expected in the middle 30s to around 40 degrees. NBC15 meteorologists have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday into Friday night due to the threat of accumulating snow and travel impacts north and northwest of Madison.

Quieter weather is then on the way through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected to reach 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with rain showers developing later this afternoon. High: 37. Wind: Becoming East 15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely, changing to snow late. Low: 30. Wind: Northwest 10-15 gusting to 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers likely in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. High: 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 44.

