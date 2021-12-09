Advertisement

Stoughton holiday lights show is as impressive as ever

220,000 LED lights are shining bright in Stoughton
By Tim Elliott
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - An impressive holiday lights show is brightening up the night sky this season in Stoughton! Former Stoughton fire chief Marty Lamers is the man behind the display. He first put on the show back in 2011 and since then, the event has only grown.

According to the Rotary Club of Stoughton there are:

  • 66 trees
  • 15 different display elements
  • 28 musical selections
  • 220,000 LED’s
  • 180,000 channels of lighting control

Back in 2011, they had just one large tree and 14 smaller trees. They also had six musical selections and about 10,000 LED lights which used a total of 194 channels of lighting control.

You can find the display in Stoughton Rotary Park. You can pull up to the lights, sit in your car, and tune your car radio to 88.5 FM and the lights will synch up to the holiday music! The display will take place until January 1st.

