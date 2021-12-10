19 Wisconsin restaurants impacted by COVID-19 pandemic receive grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roundy’s Supermarkets is giving grants to 19 Wisconsin restaurants who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Roundy’s spokesperson James Hyland explained the importance of awarding $5,000 grants to restaurants in need amid COVID-19.

“Local restaurants are a vital part of our community,” Hyland said. “Throughout the pandemic they dealt with many trials and challenges to keep their doors open and provide a safe dining experience for both customers and associates. We are elated to help make a difference for these 19 Wisconsin-area restaurants through grant funds.”

Dam Chicken in Beaver Dam and Skal Public House in Mt. Horeb are among the recipients.

The grants were funded through sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook and a $20,000 match from Roundy’s.

Shoppers can find remaining copies of the cookbook in the produce departments of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market for $9.99. All of the proceeds will go toward grants for Wisconsin restaurants.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.