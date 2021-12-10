19 Wisconsin restaurants impacted by COVID-19 pandemic receive grants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roundy’s Supermarkets is giving grants to 19 Wisconsin restaurants who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Roundy’s spokesperson James Hyland explained the importance of awarding $5,000 grants to restaurants in need amid COVID-19.
“Local restaurants are a vital part of our community,” Hyland said. “Throughout the pandemic they dealt with many trials and challenges to keep their doors open and provide a safe dining experience for both customers and associates. We are elated to help make a difference for these 19 Wisconsin-area restaurants through grant funds.”
Dam Chicken in Beaver Dam and Skal Public House in Mt. Horeb are among the recipients.
The grants were funded through sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook and a $20,000 match from Roundy’s.
Shoppers can find remaining copies of the cookbook in the produce departments of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market for $9.99. All of the proceeds will go toward grants for Wisconsin restaurants.
Here is the full list of awardees:
- Cafe Sonder, 305 E. Chicago Ave., Minocqua, WI 54548
- Ca’Lucchenzo, 6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213
- Chit Chaat, 550 State St., Racine, WI 53402
- Dam Chicken, 300 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916
- Gobblers Knob Supper Club, 101 N. Military Rd., Stockbridge, WI 53088
- Gus’ Deli, 813 S. 60th St., West Allis, WI 53214
- Hi Point Steakhouse, 6900 County Rd. HHH, Ridgeway, WI 53582
- Hue Vietnamese Restaurant, 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
- Kawa Japanese Restaurant, 325 W. Silver Spring Dr., Glendale, WI 53217
- Layman Brewing, 6001 W. Madison St, West Allis, WI 53214
- Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 4048 S. Packard Ave., St Francis, WI 53235
- Pizzeria Scotty, 9022 W. Oklahoma Ave., West Allis, WI 53227
- Rice N Roll Bistro, 1952 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Skal Public House, 209 E Main St., Mt Horeb, WI 5357
- Taqwa’s Bakery & Restaurant, 4651 S. 27th St., Greenfield, WI 53221
- The Cozzy Corner, 111 N. Walnut St., Appleton, WI 54911
- Trouble and Sons Pizzeria, 133 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217
- Whisk Bakery & Coffee, 633 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081
- Wild Roots Restaurant, 6807 W. Becher St., West Allis, WI 53219
