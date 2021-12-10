Advertisement

ALERT DAY: First Winter Storm of the Season

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for Friday evening’s commute - snow moves by Saturday morning. Higher totals expected NW of Madison.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Winter Storm of the season moves by southern Wisconsin tonight into Saturday. The going forecast remains on track with the highest snowfall totals across West-Central and Central Wisconsin. The highest snowfall totals in our area will fall north of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells.

🚨STORM UPDATE -- Higher snowfall amounts still trending NW of Madison. Watching for some slick & slippery spots on the...

Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Friday, December 10, 2021

As of Friday afternoon the center of low-pressure was out over the Central Plains. Scattered showers had spread into southern Wisconsin. The rain will continue for the remainder of the evening while a wintry mix sets up farther North. As the center of the Low passes overhead tonight, a brief lull is expected into early Saturday morning. The accumulating snowfall arrives with a snow band first thing Saturday morning. A trace - 2″ of snowfall is possible for much of south-central Wisconsin. Higher totals are likely farther NW - closer to the heavier showbands. Totals could exceed 3″ around and north of Baraboo and the Dells. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counites NW of Madison. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and West-central Wisconsin counties.

🚨5:45 p.m. ROAD CONDITIONS -- Getting Slippery North of Madison. A wintry mix has cooled air temperatures to around -...

Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Friday, December 10, 2021

Snowfall comes to an end by Saturday afternoon - leaving gusty NW winds for the day. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. More mild weather is expected early next week - with highs back into the lower and mid 40s.

Another weather-maker moves by Wednesday/Thursday - bringing potential record-breaking warmth. Highs could reach the lower 60s on Wednesday. Showers and storms are in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

Friday Extended Forecast
ALERT DAY: First Winter Storm of the Season
First Alert Day for Friday/Sat AM - Accumulating snow is likely farther NW with rain likely...
FIRST ALERT: Rain and Snow Friday into Saturday
Thursday Extended Forecast
Watching for Rain & Snow Friday/Saturday
Up to an inch of snow is in the forecast with lighter totals south and heavier totals north.
Light Snow Expected Thursday