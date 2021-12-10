ALERT DAY: First Winter Storm of the Season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Winter Storm of the season moves by southern Wisconsin tonight into Saturday. The going forecast remains on track with the highest snowfall totals across West-Central and Central Wisconsin. The highest snowfall totals in our area will fall north of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells.

🚨STORM UPDATE -- Higher snowfall amounts still trending NW of Madison. Watching for some slick & slippery spots on the... Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Friday, December 10, 2021

As of Friday afternoon the center of low-pressure was out over the Central Plains. Scattered showers had spread into southern Wisconsin. The rain will continue for the remainder of the evening while a wintry mix sets up farther North. As the center of the Low passes overhead tonight, a brief lull is expected into early Saturday morning. The accumulating snowfall arrives with a snow band first thing Saturday morning. A trace - 2″ of snowfall is possible for much of south-central Wisconsin. Higher totals are likely farther NW - closer to the heavier showbands. Totals could exceed 3″ around and north of Baraboo and the Dells. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counites NW of Madison. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central and West-central Wisconsin counties.

🚨5:45 p.m. ROAD CONDITIONS -- Getting Slippery North of Madison. A wintry mix has cooled air temperatures to around -... Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Friday, December 10, 2021

Snowfall comes to an end by Saturday afternoon - leaving gusty NW winds for the day. Highs will top out in the upper 30s. More mild weather is expected early next week - with highs back into the lower and mid 40s.

Another weather-maker moves by Wednesday/Thursday - bringing potential record-breaking warmth. Highs could reach the lower 60s on Wednesday. Showers and storms are in the forecast.

