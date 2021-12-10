Advertisement

Brewers sign 1B Jonathan Singleton to minor league contract

FILE - Houston Astros' Jonathan Singleton, left, takes an at-bat in front of Chicago Cubs...
FILE - Houston Astros' Jonathan Singleton, left, takes an at-bat in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Welington Castillo (53) in the first inning of an exhibition baseball game March 30, 2013, in Houston. Singleton has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The former heralded first base prospect is attempting a big league comeback at the age of 30. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)(Pat Sullivan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jonathan Singleton has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The former heralded first base prospect is attempting a big league comeback at the age of 30.

The Houston Astros released Singleton in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball’s minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse.

Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and showcased some of the power that helped make him such a big prospect earlier in his career.

Singleton’s lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams during the...
Packers’ Cobb will be out ‘for a while’ with core injury
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, right, reacts after hitting a 3-point, go-ahead basket against...
No. 22 Wisconsin beats Indiana 64-59 with huge comeback