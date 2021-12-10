Dane Co. deputy hurt, cruiser struck during OWI arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A McFarland woman crashed into a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser’s vehicle twice early Friday morning prior to a brief chase and an arrest, during which the deputy was injured, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first spotted the woman, identified as Bernadine Skalitzky, driving erratically around 1:10 a.m. on Rindin Rd., in the Town of Pleasant Springs, and attempted to stop her. After pulling her over, the deputy initially called for backup before the Skalitzky, in a three-point-turn and struck the deputy’s vehicle, the report continued.

Her vehicle collided with the cruiser one more time as Skalitzky drove off heading north on Co. Hwy. N, the Sheriff’s Office stated, noting that both collisions happed at low speeds. The deputy caught up with her, but Skalitzky reportedly refused to stop and continued for four more miles, driving at between 40 and 69 mph, turning left onto U.S. 12/18 during the pursuit.

She eventually stopped near the Co. Highway AB intersection, in the Town of Cottage Grove, got out of her vehicle, and aggressively approached the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was injured while trying to take her into custody. Following the arrest, the deputy went to a local hospital, and has since been released.

Skalitzky, 45, was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of OWI-3rd offense, felony fleeing, and causing injury to a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest.

