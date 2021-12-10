Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters responded early Friday morning to reports of a fire in a residential part of Sun Prairie.

According to 911 dispatchers, fire crews responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Kelvington Drive.

Few details are available about the fire at this time. Authorities did not indicate if any injuries have been reported.

Sun Prairie firefighters battle an early morning fire on Dec. 10, 2021. (WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)

NBC15 News has a crew dispatched to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.