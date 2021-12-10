Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Sun Prairie
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters responded early Friday morning to reports of a fire in a residential part of Sun Prairie.
According to 911 dispatchers, fire crews responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Kelvington Drive.
Few details are available about the fire at this time. Authorities did not indicate if any injuries have been reported.
NBC15 News has a crew dispatched to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
