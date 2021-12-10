Advertisement

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Wisconsin

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Wisconsin next week, WITI reports.

The pair are set to travel on Dec. 15 to Waukesha and Milwaukee.

The specific details of their visit have not been released yet.

Their trip to the Badger State follows a stop that morning in New York City.

