First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff set to visit Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit Wisconsin next week, WITI reports.

The pair are set to travel on Dec. 15 to Waukesha and Milwaukee.

The specific details of their visit have not been released yet.

Their trip to the Badger State follows a stop that morning in New York City.

