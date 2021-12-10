Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Wisconsin judge

Flags at half staff
Flags at half staff(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order to fly flags at half-staff on Saturday to honor Judge George S. Curry of Platteville, the Governor’s Office stated.

Judge Curry passed away on Dec. 4 at 74 after battling cancer.

During his career, he practiced as an attorney until he was appointed to serve as the Grant County Circuit Court. He served for three consecutive terms and spent a total of 19 years on the bench.

“Judge Curry led a distinguished career of public service that spanned decades,” said Governor Evers, “Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Curry family, the Grant County community, and all those who knew and worked with him over the years.”

Funeral services for Judge George S. Curry will be held on Saturday, December 11, at the United Methodist Church in Platteville.

Executive Order #146 will be in effect from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Damage at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on possible deadly tornado damage in western, Ky.
Snow plows keep busy Saturday morning in Sauk County.
Crews keep busy across south central Wisconsin clearing snow
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
Western Kentucky student confirmed dead in early morning storms