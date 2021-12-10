Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show is now open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison. This year’s theme is Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The display features hundreds of poinsettias and fresh evergreens, with model trains nestled between the festive plants.

Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will come from across the state to show off large-scale model trains, with each day featuring a different model. Those include bullet, steam, freight, Santa and circus trains.

You can reserve a time to come see the display every day this month, except for Christmas day, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It takes about 30 minutes to walk through, and tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Masks are required for everyone.

Tickets must be reserved in advance to help maintain a reduced capacity limit. They cost $6 for adults, $3 for kids 6 years & up and free for kids under 5 years old and for all Olbrich members.

On Sundays from 2-3 p.m. there will be free musical performances in Evjue Commons. The Holiday Cafe will not be offered this year, but visitors can bring in water bottles.

