Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

The Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday,...
LIVE: Ky. governor gives update; dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states
UW Health presents gift-giving safety reminders
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
'The damage here is indescribable': Officials evaluate destruction left behind by overnight storms
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Ky. officials give storm update