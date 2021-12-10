Madison Fire Dept. reports June business blaze likely electrical in nature

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department released the most likely cause of a fire that erupted this June at a business on Madison’s near west side.

Officials say the blaze was most likely electric-related and involved equipment located above the front entryway of the Qdoba on the 2700 block of University Avenue.

The department stated they cannot definitively confirm the cause of the fire, but believe that it was accidental.

The Madison Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m. June 16 about a fire in the Qdoba restaurant.

The call came from an employee of Wings Over Madison, a business that is attached to the Qdoba, to tell them that it was full of smoke. A few minutes later, the employee stated there were now flames inside of the Qdoba, which was closed at the time.

While evacuating, Wings Over Madison employees noted seeing flames outside of the Qdoba signage behind the parapet wall.

The Madison Fire Department arrived at the scene to see flames through the roof of the building. According to the MFD, a forced entry and search of the building was conducted to ensure no one was inside. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

