Madison Fire determines potential causes, total damages of July RV fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison fire officials have determined the total damages and potential causes of a fire that completely engulfed a RV this summer on the city’s south side.

The Madison Fire Department stated Friday that the cause of the fire could not be definitively determined. Discarded smoking materials, RV engine compartment failure and/or compromised electrical cords are all considered potential causes of the fire.

The total damages sit at $400,000 as a result of the fire.

The RV fire occurred around 5:15 a.m. July 3 on the 1100 block of Moorland Road. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out within about 15 minutes, but it was considered a total loss.

It displaced three people.

