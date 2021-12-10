Man suspected of fishing rent checks out of Madison apartment complex drop box

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is suspected of fishing rent checks out of a Madison apartment complex’s drop box last month, police stated Friday.

According to an incident report, several tenants of the complex on the 1100 block of Moorland Road alerted property management of the issue when they received late rent notices.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the complex’s main office around 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 and using a long string to pull the checks out.

The property manager estimates the total amount of stolen checks to be at $2,124.

MPD stated that other apartments in the area have had similar check thefts.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to reach out to officer Ruben Gonzalez or submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

