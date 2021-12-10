Advertisement

New Glarus Christkindli Market set to open Friday

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Glarus thanks to the Findorff "elves" who...
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Glarus thanks to the Findorff "elves" who are busy assembling wooden chalets.(Findorff)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus is beginning to get into the holiday spirit this week as the city’s Christkindli Market is set to open Friday.

Findorff “elves” have been busy creating wooden chalets for vendors to decorate and use during the market.

The Christkindli Market will offer locally made and sourced gifts, Christmas decorations and food.

Each of the chalets were donated by local businesses, including the New Glarus Brewing Company, Bank of New Glarus and Chalet Landhaus Inn.

The downtown New Glarus market will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First Case of Omicron found in Wisconsin; Gov. Evers urges vaccination
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store

Latest News

Dane Co. deputy hurt, cruiser struck during OWI arrest
Snow days might be a thing of the past for local school districts.
Wausau school district says snow days might be a thing of the past
Holiday Express returns to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Holiday Express Flower & Model Train Show open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Holiday Express returns to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Holiday Express returns to Olbrich