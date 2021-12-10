New Glarus Christkindli Market set to open Friday

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus is beginning to get into the holiday spirit this week as the city’s Christkindli Market is set to open Friday.

Findorff “elves” have been busy creating wooden chalets for vendors to decorate and use during the market.

The Christkindli Market will offer locally made and sourced gifts, Christmas decorations and food.

Each of the chalets were donated by local businesses, including the New Glarus Brewing Company, Bank of New Glarus and Chalet Landhaus Inn.

The downtown New Glarus market will run from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.